Man hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Buckingham Township

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Bucks County. Investigators say an officer shot a man during a confrontation on the 4800 block of Redfield Road in Buckingham Township Saturday afternoon.

"It's very quiet usually so it's very unusual," said Robert Skulsky, of Buckingham Township.

Robert Skulsky said he lives on the block.

"I had no idea when it happened, my dog was out in the front yard, thank god my dog was okay. Thank god the people in my house were okay, it's just a sad situation all around," said Skulsky.

Police tell Action News there was an accident involving a white van and a truck. When officers arrived around 4 o'clock, there was some sort of exchange with a man. Police opened fire, striking the man.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said one person is receiving treatment at the hospital for injuries suffered during the incident. No police officers were hurt.

Robert says he saw part of the incident on his ring camera.

"I saw my ring camera and I saw the gentleman who was doing some painting at my house he had his hands over his head he had no idea what happened he was in shock and then I saw I guess the perpetrator kind of running after him," said Skulsky.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is investigating as it does with all police-involved shootings.