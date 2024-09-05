She had two bullet wounds in her wing and one in her beak.

Baby bald eagle recovering after found shot multiple times in Northern Pennsylvania

WYALUSING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A baby bald eagle that was found shot multiple times in Northern Pennsylvania is now getting a second chance at life.

The game warden discovered her Monday in Wyalusing, about 50 miles northeast of Scranton.

She had two bullet wounds in her wing and one in her beak.

The bird is currently undergoing rehab treatment at a nonprofit wildlife rescue in the Poconos.

Bald eagles are protected and injuring one is a federal offense.

Officials are now trying to find the person behind the shooting.

