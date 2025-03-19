24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Baby dies after being found inside vehicle in New Jersey; police investigation now underway

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 3:16PM
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- An investigation is now underway following the death of a baby who was found inside a vehicle in New Jersey.

Police were called to the area of 5th Street in Lakewood, Ocean County around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Medics took the four-month-old baby boy to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.

So far, no charges have been filed.

The death is currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

