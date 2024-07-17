8-week-old infant dies after being left in hot car; father facing charges

LAKEWOOD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey father is facing charges after his infant daughter died as a result of being left in a hot car this week, according to prosecutors.

Lakewood Township police responded to the area of New Egypt Road around 1:45 p.m. Monday for a report of an 8-week-old female infant in cardiac arrest.

The infant died at the scene despite life-saving efforts, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

A further investigation determined the cause and manner of death was due to the infant being left unattended in her father's car for a long period of time during the dangerous heat, officials said.

The infant's father, 28-year-old Avraham Chaitovsky, of Jackson Township, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the incident.

Authorities say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Further details on the case have not been released.