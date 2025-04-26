Backyard chickens growing in popularity among homeowners

CHALFONT, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bucks County couple is bringing themselves closer to nature by caring for backyard chickens, which has become a growing trend in Philadelphia and the suburbs.

Michael Denby and Jessica Musicus moved to Chalfont last year and built a chicken coop in the backyard. The couple says it's important to them to work on being more self-sustaining.

"We'll be getting fresh eggs hopefully within the next month," said Jessica.

This hasn't exactly been the easiest backyard project.

"We have a lot of predators in the area... raccoons, foxes. I could swear I even saw a bobcat at one point, so we wanted to make sure we got something that was really secure," said Jessica.

It's also not a cheap venture. The couple built a coop for the chickens, which experts recommend anyone who purchases chickens also do.

"It was around maybe $2,000 for the coop, the run, the roof," said Jessica. And all of the food, piping, and more.

The Action News data journalism team found a dozen eggs cost more than double what they did this time last year. It's one of the reasons more and more people are purchasing their own chickens.

"We have seen more, definitely. Especially in the city and in the suburbs of the city," said Dr. Susan Tyson, who owns Avian Exotic Philly Vet.

Dr. Tyler says chickens and quails can be rewarding pets, but like any other living animal, they need a lot of care and an appropriate environment.

"They need to have a coop that they can go into be protected with a nest box and multiple roosting areas. And then if you allow them out into your yard during the day, you want to make sure they're supervised. You just want to make sure your yard doesn't have any lead," she said.

That's because of the risk of lead toxicity, which is a public health concern.

Michael and Jessica's biggest concern for now is caring for their pets and growing their garden, which they're slowly turning into their own oasis, bringing them closer to nature.

"I mean, I have chickens! My mother still can't believe it," said Michael. "It's good when you get your hands in there and get grounded on the ground. We all need that."

Vets also recommend if you do buy chicks to get them already vaccinated against Marek's disease. It makes sure they're healthy and sets you up for success in your backyard chicken journey.