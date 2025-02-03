Jersey became the latest state to take the bald eagle off its endangered species list, citing a remarkable comeback for the bird.

Bald eagle 'Freedom' recovering at New Jersey zoo after being rescued by veteran

WEST ORANGE, NJ (WPVI) -- As we focus on the Philadelphia Eagles this week, there is another eagle that is inspiring a lot of people.

A bald eagle named "Freedom" has an incredible story of survival.

He is now recovering at the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo in Northern New Jersey.

Freedom was found caught in a rope recently and a veteran came to his rescue.

Zoo officials say Freedom's injury has prevented him from being released back in the wild, but he is now strong enough to fly and interact with zoo guests and staff.

They say he also sends an important message.

This month, New Jersey became the latest state to take the bald eagle off its endangered species list, citing a remarkable comeback for the creatures.

In December, then-President Joe Biden signed legislation making the eagle the country's national bird.

