Meet the Eagles' famous bald eagle

Lincoln, the bald eagle, has become famous for his flights before Philadelphia Eagles games.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Lincoln Financial Field is packed on Sundays for the Philadelphia Eagles, at least one fan is likely to get the perfect bird's eye view!

Literally, the view of a bird - an eagle, in fact.

How do you get more patriotic than that?

Lincoln lives under the supervision of avian care specialists, like Brad Skinner and Sam Thompson, at the American Eagle Foundation in Eastern Tennessee.

For home games, the team drives Lincoln from the Smoky Mountains to the City of Brotherly Love.

"They know who Lincoln is," Thompson said.

However, the eagle on Thompson's arm this year is actually Challenger, Lincoln's predecessor.

Meet Challenger, one of the bald eagles that is famous for his flights before Philadelphia Eagles home games

The 35-year-old spent nearly three decades flying during the anthem for the Eagles and other teams, before retiring in 2018.

Both Challenger and Lincoln, who is 27, cannot survive on their own and were both brought in to live at this nonprofit's facilities.

So here's how it works.

Bald eagles can see up to a mile, so Lincoln is trained to locate a very bright target, like a yellow platform, where another team member is waiting with a snack.

His caretakers say his favorite treats are rats.

"It's a, I say, a blessing, and also an amazing thing to see," Skinner said.

