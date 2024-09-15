Ballerina who trained at Rock School for Dance Education in Philadelphia dies at 29

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A talented ballerina and alumna of the Rock School for Dance Education in Philadelphia has died, officials announced on Friday.

"The Rock School for Dance Education is heartbroken at the news of the passing of our alumna Michaela Mabinty DePrince, a shining star in the world of ballet," the school wrote in a post on Facebook.

"Her grace, strength, and spirit inspired many, both on and off the stage. We honor her extraordinary legacy and offer our deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and all whose lives she touched," the statement continued.

DePrince, 29, was adopted by a family in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, from an orphanage in Sierra Leone during a civil war taking place in that country.

She later made history as the youngest principal dancer at the Dance Theater of Harlem before working with the Dutch National Ballet and the Boston Ballet.

Her talent was brought to a wider audience with a cameo in 'Lemonade', the video that accompanied Beyoncé's album of the same name. DePrince told the WSJ she thought it was a joke when she heard the singer wanted her for the video, who told DePrince in person it was an 'honor' to have her star.

In 2014, DePrince co-authored a memoir about her life with her adoptive mother called 'Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina' and went on to become an ambassador for War Child Holland, promoting the well-being and mental health of children living in war zones.

"This work meant the world to her," wrote her family in their statement, asking that people donate to the organization in her memory.

There is no word yet on her cause of death.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.