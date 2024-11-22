Ballot recount for Senate race in Pennsylvania halted after Sen. Bob Casey concedes

Casey concedes to McCormick in Pa. Senate race that went to statewide recount

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The ballot recount for the Senate race in Pennsylvania has been halted after incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey conceded on Thursday to Republican challenger Dave McCormick.

"The Department informed county elections officials to cease their recount activities because Sen. Casey withdrew and continuing the recount would not be in the best interest of taxpayers," the Pennsylvania Department of State said in a release Friday.

McCormick was leading Casey by about 17,000 votes out of almost 7 million ballots counted, which was inside the 0.5% margin threshold, automatically triggering a statewide recount under state law. As of Thursday, McCormick was still in the lead with 16,000 votes.

However, on Thursday, Casey conceded to McCormick, saying, "As the first count of ballots is completed, Pennsylvanians can move forward with the knowledge that their voices were heard, whether their vote was the first to be counted or the last."

One type of ballot that was not among the recount were mail-in votes that did not have a date or had an incorrect date on the outer envelope. That was due to a ruling made by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday. A total of 607 ballots fell into that category in Philadelphia alone.

Casey, perhaps Pennsylvania's best-known politician and the son of a former two-term governor, was seeking a fourth term after facing what he has called his toughest reelection challenge yet. He was first elected in 2007.

"Senator Bob Casey dedicated his career to bettering our commonwealth. Dina and I want to extend our sincere gratitude to Senator Casey, Terese, and their family for their decades of service, hard work, and personal sacrifice," said McCormick in a statement.

Counties must now certify election results by Nov. 25.

This was McCormick's second run for the Senate after losing narrowly to Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022's Republican primary.

Republicans will have a 53-47 majority next year in the U.S. Senate.

