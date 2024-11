Philadelphia County Board of Elections begins US Senate race recount between Casey, McCormick

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia County Board of Elections will begin its recount for the U.S. Senate race Wednesday morning.

At a board meeting on Monday night, City Commissioners voted not to count 607 undated or incorrectly dated mail ballots.

The decision complies with Monday's ruling by Pennsylvania's State Supreme Court.

The Associated Press called the race for Dave McCormick last week, though incumbent Bob Casey -- who is behind by more than 17,000 votes -- has yet to concede.