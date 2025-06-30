﻿Banana Nana Pudding is serving pudding cups in Jenkintown

JENKENTOWN, PA (WPVI) -- Denée Bynum offers eight one-of-a-kind flavors of banana pudding cups at Banana Nana.

Some fan favorites include her OG classic, Apple Crumble, and one featuring the famous airline cookie Biscoff.

Denée grew up in Mount Airy, where she spent Summers with her grandparents, learning to make banana pudding from her grandmother.

Bynum says she always made the family recipe for her kids' school events and family functions.

She worked full-time as a conductor for 16 years until an injury ended her career. During her time of recovery, six months later, she lost her mother to COVID, and lost her father the following year.

As Denée sat sidelined by her injury, she returned to making her famous pudding for her church.

She then enrolled in the Philabundance Community Kitchen program to gain confidence and the license she needed to serve.

She started her business with pop-ups and special events, which led to her opening a brick-and-mortar location on York Road in Jenkintown late last year, alongside her two children.

310 York Rd. Jenkintown, PA