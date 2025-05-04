Bar fight leads to triple shooting in West Philadelphia

Police say three men ages 31, 34 and 43 years old, were shot.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a bar fight ended with three people being shot in West Philadelphia.

It happened outside a bar on the 5100 block of Haverford Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Police say three men ages 31, 34 and 43 years old, were shot.

They were all taken to nearby hospitals where they are listed in stable condition.

According to initial reports, a fight started inside the bar and spilled out on to the street. That's when shots were fired.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.

