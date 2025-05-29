'Tell Me Everything' trailer: Barbara Walters' most iconic interview moments revisited

From Taylor Swift to Donald Trump and the Kardashians, what do they all have in common? A hard-hitting Barbara Walters interview.

LOS ANGELES -- From Taylor Swift to Donald Trump, the Kardashians and the Menendez brothers, what do they all have in common? A hard-hitting Barbara Walters interview.

Barbara Walters didn't just report the news - she made news.

In ABC News Studios' feature length documentary, "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything," the film "examines the broadcast legend's pivotal role in the history of journalism and her pioneering example for women in the industry."

It is directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker and journalist Jackie Jesko and is produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries, the producing team behind the 2024 Emmy Award-winning Best Documentary, "Jim Henson Idea Man," and it premieres June 23 on Hulu.

From her groundbreaking career to her personal life, the documentary will give viewers a raw and intimate look at Walters' life, as she paved her own way in a male-dominated industry. A trailblazer and trendsetter, Walters "reflects on the high price of fame and the legacy she hoped to inspire."

The documentary features interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Bob Iger, Andy Cohen and Katie Couric.

"ABC News broke new ground by hiring Barbara and putting a woman at the anchor desk which was the exclusive preserve of men," said David Sloan, senior executive producer, ABC News. "Her road was filled with peril and naysayers and navigating that was not without personal costs. Nevertheless, Barbara created a dazzling career that had no blueprint and changed broadcast journalism forever."

"Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premieres June 12 at the 2025 Tribeca Festival in New York, and will begin streaming June 23 on Hulu.

