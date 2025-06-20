24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Barefoot Country Music Fest to draw tens of thousands to Jersey Shore to see big acts on stage

Some of the main stage acts include Jelly Roll, Rascal Flatts, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and Jason Aldean.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, June 20, 2025 3:51PM
Barefoot Country Music Fest to draw thousands to Wildwood, New Jersey, to see big acts on stage
Some of the main stage acts include Jelly Roll, Rascal Flatts, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and Jason Aldean.

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Some of the biggest country music acts are taking over the beach in Wildwood this weekend.

The four-day Barefoot Country Music Fest kicked off Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 6 was over the gathering before the rain moved through on Thursday.

The festival has five unique stages and draws more than 100,000 people each year.

Some of the main stage acts include Jelly Roll, Rascal Flatts, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and Jason Aldean.

Tickets are still available.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW