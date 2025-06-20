Some of the main stage acts include Jelly Roll, Rascal Flatts, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and Jason Aldean.

Barefoot Country Music Fest to draw tens of thousands to Jersey Shore to see big acts on stage

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Some of the biggest country music acts are taking over the beach in Wildwood this weekend.

The four-day Barefoot Country Music Fest kicked off Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 6 was over the gathering before the rain moved through on Thursday.

The festival has five unique stages and draws more than 100,000 people each year.

Some of the main stage acts include Jelly Roll, Rascal Flatts, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and Jason Aldean.

Tickets are still available.

