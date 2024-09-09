From barricades to restrictions, security tightens in Philadelphia before presidential debate

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- As the historic presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump approaches, security is on high alert at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.

"Usually you can walk in there, obviously we can't walk in there right now," said Soraya Sheffield from Orlando.

Security measures were heightened around the National Constitution Center on Monday ahead of the must-watch event scheduled for Tuesday night.

"I've seen it. It's a noticeable presence, you can actually feel it around. I'm surprised they're letting people walk as close as they are, but I definitely see the barricades. It's been quite the experience," said Dwayne Monize from Toronto, Canada.

Over the last several days, barricades were put in place surrounding Independence Mall in preparation for multiple road closures.

Flight restrictions were also put in place, and there is a notable presence of law enforcement in the area.

"There's plenty of work you don't see behind the scenes," noted security expert Jack Tamarchio.

Tamarchio used to work with Homeland Security. He told Action News that the National Constitution Center is a place that security officials are already familiar with thanks to a number of past high-profile events.

"They understand this place, they have it mapped out. They know where the ventilation systems are. They know where underground piping tunnels are. So those are places they are comfortable with," he explained.

Philadelphia leaders have worked with state and federal partners to secure the debate venue and its surrounding area.

Most roads around Independence Mall will close on Tuesday morning, limiting access to the area.

Action News spoke with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, who talked about this monumental task.

"We will have our Office of Emergency Management up and activated tomorrow, and work in collaboration across the entire city government with local state and other partners to ensure we have a safe event," Bethel said.

As the debate draws closer, security will tighten even further, with more road closures beginning at midnight.

Some tourists said they went to the center on Monday while they still could.

"I was trying to come over here, see what's happening, and maybe do a big watch party from my hotel," said Sarah Kalika from San Francisco, California.

'The ABC News Presidential Debate | Race for the White House' will air September 10 at 9 p.m. It will air on ABC and stream on 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.