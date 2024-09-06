Street closures, other changes in Philadelphia you need to know about for the presidential debate

President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off in their first debate of the 2024 election Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off in their first debate of the 2024 election Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off in their first debate of the 2024 election Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off in their first debate of the 2024 election Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has released a list of street closures and other traffic changes for Tuesday's presidential debate moderated by ABC News.

The debate between fmr. President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will take place at the National Constitution Center on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 9 p.m.

RELATED: Harris-Trump ABC News presidential debate: How to watch, what to know

The following details were released by the city of Friday afternoon:

There will be closures for vehicular and pedestrian traffic, mass transit detours, and possible rolling street closures related to the event.

Saturday, September 7 - Monday, September 9

Starting Saturday, September 7, residents may experience increases to traffic and temporary lane closures in the area near and around the National Constitution Center as event-related preparation work is scheduled to begin and last throughout the weekend.

Tuesday, September 10 - Wednesday, September 11

Beginning early morning Tuesday September 10, street closures will be in effect from Arch to Market Streets, between 4th and 7th Streets.

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be allowed on 4th Street and Market Street.

The 6th Street exit of I-676 eastbound will also be closed beginning Tuesday morning.

I-676 westbound is expected to remain open but may close if necessary.

No one will be permitted inside those secure closure points. Arch and Race Streets will remain closed throughout the duration of the event.

Closures will remain in effect until the event area is cleared which is expected Wednesday.

Employees who work inside the secure zone should access their building through an entry point at 7th and Arch Streets.

Access to eastbound lanes for the Ben Franklin Bridge from I-676 into New Jersey is slated to close after rush hour Tuesday for the debate. Westbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge into Philadelphia will remain open at this time.

Additional temporary highway and street shutdowns and rolling road closures may be necessary on Tuesday due to public safety necessity and anticipated First Amendment demonstrations.

Expect residual delays on surrounding roadways.

Public Transit

Delays, detours, and changes to SEPTA mass transit schedules and stops will be published on the agency's Alert & Advisory webpage and social media.

Stay Updated

Road closures, reopening, and other information related to the debate will be published on the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, City of Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Police Department's social media pages. People can also sign up for free ReadyPhiladelphia alerts by texting READYPHILA to 888-777.

