Bartender at McGillin's Olde Ale House celebrates 50 years of St. Patrick's Days

CENTER CITY PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As McGillin's Olde Ale House celebrates their 165th St. Patrick's Day, one of their employees also hits a milestone.

It's John Doyle's 50th holiday since he started working at the bar, and he enjoyed serving many dressed in green today.

"Next year, we hope to be celebrating John Doyle's 51st anniversary. This is where traditions are made and we look forward to another great year," said co-owner, Christopher Mullins Jr.

