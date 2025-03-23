Baseball fans run to support local nonprofits during 'Phillies Charities 5k'

While the Phillies are hard at work in spring training, fans also geared up for the season during the "Phillies Charities 5k.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Phillies are still in spring training, but there were plenty of fans outside of Citizen's Bank Park this morning.

They got their feet moving during the "Phillies Charities 5k," supporting the organization's mission to donate to nonprofits in the area.

"At the end of the year there's a grant fund...That money that is contributed by fans throughout the year goes back to nonprofits throughout the community," said Phillies Director of Community Initiatives, Mary Ann Moyer.

One of the many runners was a man named John St. Omer.

St. Omer received treatment from Fox Chase Cancer Center after his Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor diagnosis in 2005.

His goal is to inspire others who have cancer and provide them with hope.

"Just an awesome event... where we can support the community and raise awareness. It's a beautiful morning. We're ready to run," said Chair of Urology at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Alexander Kutikov, MD.

Also, check out Phillies Charities Inc. on their website.

