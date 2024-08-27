Bastia goes off the beaten path with cuisine inspired by Corsica and Sardinia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When acclaimed chef Tyler Akin (Res Ipsa, Stock, Le Cavalier at Hotel du Pont) had the opportunity to build a menu for an eatery inside the new boutique property Hotel Anna & Bel, he chose to go Mediterranean.

But the islands of Corsica and Sardinia seemed less familiar as cuisine inspiration, and he had traveled to the region previously.

Bastia is named after a port city in Corsica, and creates dishes like braised veal with French lentils, salt-roasted beets finished with a Calabrian chili gastrique, and the country's native dish - storzapretti, a vegetarian dumpling dish that looks like meatballs.

