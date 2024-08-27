WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Bastia goes off the beaten path with cuisine inspired by Corsica and Sardinia

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Tuesday, August 27, 2024 4:42PM
Bastia features a menu inspired by Corsica and Sardinia islands
Bastia is located in the heart of Fishtown and currently serves brunch and dinner with a menu full of Mediterranean eats.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When acclaimed chef Tyler Akin (Res Ipsa, Stock, Le Cavalier at Hotel du Pont) had the opportunity to build a menu for an eatery inside the new boutique property Hotel Anna & Bel, he chose to go Mediterranean.

But the islands of Corsica and Sardinia seemed less familiar as cuisine inspiration, and he had traveled to the region previously.

Bastia is named after a port city in Corsica, and creates dishes like braised veal with French lentils, salt-roasted beets finished with a Calabrian chili gastrique, and the country's native dish - storzapretti, a vegetarian dumpling dish that looks like meatballs.

Bastia is located in the heart of Fishtown, and currently serves brunch and dinner, with an all-day cafe expansion, running seven days a week, set to begin soon.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW