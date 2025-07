Beach patrol warns of surge in jellyfish sting reports along Delaware beaches

Beaches along Delaware's coastline are experiencing a stinging surge of jellyfish this summer.

The Lewes Beach Patrol says it has responded to double the number of stings this season, compared to last year.

The reports have jumped from around 270 in 2024 to upwards of 550 so far in 2025.

It is a similar situation at Rehoboth Beach.

Officials say warmer ocean temperatures and a rainy summer helped lead to an increased jellyfish presence.