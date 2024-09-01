Beachgoers head to Cape May, Avalon for Labor Day weekend

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Many people are taking advantage of the long Labor Day weekend by flocking to the shore.

Saturday was a picturesque day in Cape May. The sunny blue skies kept the people coming.

"The water feels amazing, like bath water," said Amanda Johnston of Sicklerville, New Jersey.

"Love coming out here. This time of year especially. We got here just in time," said Brooke Granitz of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

"It's beautiful, so, so beautiful. I love it! I don't want to go home," said Sheila Perry of West Philadelphia.

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer as large crowds begin to dissipate from the shore town.

Area businesses say they are welcoming the last rush.

"Business is a little off from last year due to rising prices. A lot of people can't go on vacation, because everything is going up. But it's been pretty good," said Bill Weikel, who is an employee at HotDog Tommy's.

The beach is the destination of choice for many this Labor Day weekend.

Action News met Joan Viguers celebrating her 84th birthday alongside family.

"I live here for six months and then I go to Florida. I live in the sunshine," said Viguers.

Umbrellas and tents also filled the beach in Avalon as families tried to make a few more summer memories.