Drivers will be detoured to the I-95 on-ramp at Summer Street.

I-95N ramp near Penn's Landing to shut down for 2 years for CAP project | What driver's need to know

The I-95N ramp at Columbus Boulevard and Lombard Circle, into I-95 North, will soon be shut down for two years.

The I-95N ramp at Columbus Boulevard and Lombard Circle, into I-95 North, will soon be shut down for two years.

The I-95N ramp at Columbus Boulevard and Lombard Circle, into I-95 North, will soon be shut down for two years.

The I-95N ramp at Columbus Boulevard and Lombard Circle, into I-95 North, will soon be shut down for two years.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a traffic alert to be aware of near Penn's Landing.

Starting April 7, the ramp at Columbus Boulevard and Lombard Circle, into I-95 North, will be shut down for two years.

The closure is to allow for construction on the I-95 CAP project.

RELATED: New renderings, timeline released for Park at Penn's Landing

New renderings, timeline released for Park at Penn's Landing

Crews will replace the existing covered section of the highway between Chestnut and Walnut streets, with an expansive park and pedestrian area.

Drivers will be detoured to the I-95 on-ramp at Summer Street.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.

