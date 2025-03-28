I-95N ramp near Penn's Landing to shut down for 2 years for CAP project | What driver's need to know

Drivers will be detoured to the I-95 on-ramp at Summer Street.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a traffic alert to be aware of near Penn's Landing.
Starting April 7, the ramp at Columbus Boulevard and Lombard Circle, into I-95 North, will be shut down for two years.
The closure is to allow for construction on the I-95 CAP project.
Crews will replace the existing covered section of the highway between Chestnut and Walnut streets, with an expansive park and pedestrian area.
