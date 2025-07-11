Verdict expected for Bucks County man accused of killing, beheading his father

Justin Mohn admitted to shooting and decapitating his father, Michael Mohn, in his Levittown home in 2024.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Bucks County judge is expected to deliver a verdict in the murder trial of a man accused of beheading his father.

He said it was part of a failed citizen's arrest for treason.

Mohn's mother testified about his troubled behavior before the crime.

This is a bench trial, where the judge will render a verdict rather than a jury.

