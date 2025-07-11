Verdict expected for Bucks County man accused of killing, beheading his father

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Bucks County judge is expected to deliver a verdict in the murder trial of a man accused of beheading his father.
Justin Mohn admitted to shooting and decapitating his father, Michael Mohn, in his Levittown home in 2024.
He said it was part of a failed citizen's arrest for treason.
Mohn's mother testified about his troubled behavior before the crime.
This is a bench trial, where the judge will render a verdict rather than a jury.