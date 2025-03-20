Best college wrestlers compete in Philadelphia for NCAA Championship

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The best college wrestlers in the country are competing here in Philadelphia starting Thursday.

The men's Division I national championship is taking place at the Wells Fargo Center.

There are 330 athletes across ten weight classes who qualified for a spot in the tournament.

When it comes to the team title, Penn State is the defending champ and is once again ranked number one this year.

Mark Bedics, the NCAA director of championships, said the Keystone State is the perfect place for the event.

"Pennsylvania is a huge hotbed, so you add that together and downtown will be buzzing, going crazy. Tickets sold out in two minutes so we're super excited to be here," he said.

All matches will be aired on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.

President Trump will also be at the event on Saturday.