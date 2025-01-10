Here are the best space heaters to help you stay warm all winter long

With temperatures dropping, it can be helpful to keep areas of your home or office a little extra warm, and space heaters can be a great way to do so. We rounded up some of the top-rated space heaters to help you stay warm this winter. Shop our picks below.

Best space heaters

Amazon Dreo Space Heater $74.99 Shop Now

If you're looking for an option under $100, this space heater is worth considering. It's an Amazon's Choice product and has over 8,100 five-star reviews. It's remote controlled and, according to the brand, is able to heat up in seconds with low noise operation. It's 16 inches tall and has a heat coverage of 200 square feet.

Home Depot DeLonghi 1500-Watt White Slim Style Digital Convection Panel Heater With Fan $139.95 Shop Now

If you need a space heater to accommodate a small space, this slim style one from Home Depot is a great option. It's lightweight, compact and portable, which can be helpful if you need to maximize your space. It has 1500 watts of power as well as an ECO PLUS heating function, which the brand states adjusts the heater to be the most comfortable and economical warmth.

Amazon EdenPURE CopperSMART Electric Space Heater $397.00 Shop Now

While it's a pricier option, the EdenPURE space heater is a more energy-efficient choice in the long run, according to the brand. It's an infrared heater made with copper as a heat conductor, meant to maintain the selected temperature more evenly in a space. Plus, the purchase includes one year of factory coverage in case you need to exchange or return the product.

21% off Best Buy Lasko 1500-Watt Portable Ceramic Heater $36.99

$46.99 Shop Now

Heaters that are easy to move around can be helpful, and this one is great if you need to take it to different areas, as it comes with a carrying handle and only weighs 3.97 pounds. It also features an adjustable thermostat, easy-to-use controls, widespread oscillation and two heat settings. You can get it on sale now for just $36.99.

5% off Amazon BOSSIN 60 inch Ultra-Thin Silence Linear Electric Fireplace $199.45

$209.95 Shop Now

If you're looking for a more aesthetically pleasing option, this space heater by Bossin is worth considering. It acts as an electric fireplace, with a visual display of flames and two electric heating modes. Plus, it's wall mounted, which is helpful for saving space. Get it now on sale for under $200.

15% off Home Depot Lasko Designer Series 1500W Ceramic Space Heater $56.99

$67.22 Shop Now

This space heater is both more aesthetically pleasing than a traditional one but still saves space thanks to its size. According to the brand, it can heat rooms up to 300 square feet evenly and quietly, as result of its oscillation and quiet heat features. Plus, it's on sale now, so you can get it now for 15% off.

Amazon Amazon Basics Ceramic Space Heater $23.99 Shop Now

This Amazon's Choice heater is small but well-loved by reviewers, with over 28,000 five-star reviews. You can choose from three different heating options that can warm your space in minutes, according to the brand, thanks to its ceramic heating technology. It's also a great budget option, as you can get it for under $25.

22% off Wayfair Heat Storm 1500 Watt Infrared Wall Mount Space Heater $108.96

$139.99 Shop Now

This space heater has a super sleek design and a wall mount for maximizing space. It has two heating options that can be controlled from anywhere, thanks to the built in Wi-Fi feature; it's offered without Wi-Fi as well, depending on your preference. Get it now on sale for 22% off.

