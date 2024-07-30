These sunglasses make the perfect accessory to your everyday outfits

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Wearing a pair of the best sunglasses regardless of the weather can help shield your eyes from UV rays. It's a great habit to carry your favorite pair in your everyday bag allowing you to snap them on the second it gets bright outside. That said, not all sunglasses are comfortable for long-term wear or a match for your style. To help you shop, find a wide variety of top-rated sunglasses below. These picks come from a multitude of different brands, allowing you to find one that caters best to your style.

The best sunglasses for both men and women

EyeBuyDirect EyeBuyDirect Safari Sunglasses $35 to $55 Shop now at EyeBuyDirect

These bestselling glasses from EyeBuyDirect have a round shape and an anti-scratch-tinted lens. You can shop between five different frame options, including a dark tortoiseshell or a clear blue light frame. Customers love the style and you can get these sunglasses with prescription lenses too - for an additional fee.

Sunglass Hut VERSACE Sunglasses $363 to $613 Shop now at Sunglass Hut

These Versace sunglasses are a 'most-loved' customer option from Sunglass Hut. They're available to buy in 12 different colors, including light grey and bright pink. There is even a green fluorescent color if you're following the "brat girl summer" trend. They have a thick frame, with the Versace sun logo on both sides. And, they can be fitted with prescription lenses if needed.

REI Oakley Radar EV Path Sunglasses $231 to $281 Shop now at REI

These sporty sunglasses from Oakley are built to provide all-day comfort and sun protection, according to the brand. They're lightweight and have 'Prizm' lenses which the brand says should help enhance visibility and contrast. Shoppers wore these sunglasses for cycling and mountaineering, and liked how these frames didn't slip down their noses and stayed put, no matter what sport they were doing.,

Amazon KALIYADI Polarized Sunglass $17.99 Shop now at Amazon

You don't have to break the bank to get a good pair of sunglasses. If you don't care about designer frames, these top-rated options from Amazon are a great unisex option. They have polarized lenses which the brand says should reduce glare and they come in a pack of two, so you and your loved one can match.

Quay Quay High Key Sunglasses $65 to $85 Shop now at Quay

Quay offers a ton of sunglass designs, but the High Key is a shopper favorite with close to 20,000 reviews. They're available in both standard and polarized frames, and have a classic aviator style great for both sunup and sundown looks. There are even adjustable silicone nose pads which are a great addition if you have a smaller bridge on your nose.

Tifosi Tifosi Swank Sunglasses $29.95 Shop now at Tifosi

If you want something brighter, Tifosi's Swank sunglasses are a great option. They come in various colors and feature scratch-resistant lenses, according to the brand. They also have a no-slip fit, making them a great option for everyday wear or for sports, be it cycling or hiking. You'll also get a microfiber cleaning bag included to wipe away any smudges and dirt before your next wear.

Indy Sunglasses Dolly Pineapple Sunglasses $29.95 Shop now at Indy Sunglasses

These peppy unisex sunglasses have transitional lenses that go from darker to lighter as the sun goes down. They also offer UV protection like all our other picks and are currently my favorite pair to wear daily. Since they add a pop of color to my outfits, they're a good accessory for any dark muted styles, and even look good if I'm pairing them with other pastel colors.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.