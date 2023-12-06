Best winter coats for women

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

I don't like being cold, but I also don't want to sacrifice style when it comes to selecting a winter coat to keep me warm and dry. From raincoats to parkas, here's a roundup of jackets at every price point.

Winter coats under $100

Nordstrom Cozy Faux Shearling Jacket $99 Shop Now

This faux shearling jacket by Zella is the perfect length to keep you cozy all day (and night) long. This trendy zip-up jacket has a standing collar, dropped shoulders, and oversized patch pockets. It comes in three different colors, with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat $74.10 Shop Now

This Amazon Essentials heavy-weight hooded puffer coat comes in a colorway for everyone with 14 colors to choose from. This coat provides a great fit for all body types, with sizes ranging from XS to 6X. It is made with water-resistant polyester and insulated to keep you warm on the coldest winter days.

47% off Free Country Women's Thermo Softshell Jacket $73.71

$140 Shop now

This has been my jacket of choice this winter. It comes with multiple pockets for storage and keeps me warm even on windy days. It's water-resistant, so I can wear it out in the rain, and even has a small hood to protect my head. It is an insulating pick too, keeping heat in, and is also built from sustainable materials.

30% off REI Columbia Panorama Long Jacket $79.93

$115 Shop now

This comfy fleece jacket with a high collar is perfect for windy days. It has side pockets, is thigh length, and is available in three sizes for ease of use. It's not the warmest jacket out there, but it's great to layer on top of a sweater on cool winter or early spring days.

Winter coats under $400

40% off Bloomingdale's Nellie Hooded Puffer Coat $252

$420 Shop Now

This hooded puffer coat from Tahari is now almost $200 off, which is amazing for a coat of this quality. It has a drawstring hood with a removable faux-fur trim to give you the choice of how much added warmth you'd like. The water-resistant shell and quilted lining make this jacket perfect for snowy or rainy weather.

Lululemon StretchSeal Waterproof Down-Filled Parka $349 Shop Now

I love the chocolate shade of this Lululemon StretchSeal Waterproof Down-filled parka. This jacket was designed with features for water and wind protection. There's a textured fleece collar for added warmth, handwarmer pockets at the chest, and a hidden phone sleeve. This is the choice for you if you like a puffier fit.

Nordstrom North Face Arctic Waterproof 600-Fill-Power Down Parka $350 Shop Now

This pine-colored parka from North Face will keep you nice and toasty in even the coldest conditions. It comes with a removable faux fur trim and is fully seam-sealed, which prevents moisture from entering through the stitching and provides an additional layer of waterproof coverage.

Winter coats above $400

Amazon TUMI Women's Down-Filled Quilted Cropped Puffer Coat $695 Shop now

TUMI may be known for its durable luggage and backpacks - I own a tote from them I absolutely love and carry to work every day. But, they also make great apparel. This cropped-down jacket has a water-resistant exterior and storm cuffs with thumb holes. There are two exterior pockets plus a hidden interior pocket in case you're caught in torrential rain and want to protect your belongings. It's great to wear on cold winter nights or when you hit the slopes.

Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Moore Faux Fur Peacoat $995 Shop now

If you're looking for something that stands out, choose that Alice + Olivia coat. It has a warm quilted lining, is knee-length and has side pockets for storage. It fits true to size too, so you don't have to worry about it fitting once you order.

*By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave this site and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.