BET Awards 2024: See who won

The following is a complete list of nominees, with winners denoted in bold
The BET Awards kicked off on Sunday night with an electric performance by the one and only Megan Thee Stallion.
The event, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, celebrates the best in Black entertainment, across music, film, television and sports.
Drake led with seven nominations, including album of the year for "For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)," best male R&B/pop artist, best male hip-hop artist and two for video of the year for "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole and "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red and SZA.
Nicki Minaj followed closely with six nods, including album of the year for "Pink Friday 2," best female hip-hop artist two best collaboration nominations, one with Lil Uzi Vert on "Everybody" and another for "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua.
Will Smith and Lauryn Hill were among the performers who took the stage. After a showstopping performance in his honor from Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer and Coco Jones, among others, Usher received the lifetime achievement award. The "Yeah!" hitmaker also took home the trophy for best male R&B/pop artist.
11:11 - Chris Brown
A Gift & a Curse - Gunna
American Dream - 21 Savage
Coming Home - Usher
For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) - Drake
Jaguar II - Victoria Monét
Michael - Killer Mike *WINNER
Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
SZA *WINNER
Tyla
Victoria Monét
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher *WINNER
$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign)
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst and Bino Rideaux
City Girls
FLO
Maverick City Music
WanMor
"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
"America Has a Problem (Remix)" - Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
"Bongos" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
"Carnival" - $ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti
"Don't Play with It (Remix)" - Lola Brooke featuring Latto and Yung Miami
"Everybody" - Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Uzi Vert
"Good Good" - Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
"Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Red
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
"Agora Hills" - Doja Cat
"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
"Bongos" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
"First Person Shooter" - Drake featuring J. Cole
"Good Good" - Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét *WINNER
"Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, the Creator
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla *WINNER
"Award All of the Glory" - Shirley Caesar
"All Things" - Kirk Franklin
"Angel" - Halle Bailey
"Come Jesus Come" - CeCe Winans
"Do You Believe in Love?" - Erica Campbell
"God Problems" - Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore
"Me & U" - Tems
"Try Love" - Kirk Franklin
"Agora Hills" - Doja Cat
"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
"F-umean" - Gunna
"Lovin on Me" - Jack Harlow
"Made for Me" - Muni Long
"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét
"Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
"Sensational" - Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé
"Water" - Tyla
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
BK' (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
RAYE (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa) *WINNER
Bellah (UK)
Cristale (UK)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler ICU (Africa)
"16 Carriages" - Beyoncé
"Blessings" - Nicki Minaj featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard
"Commas" - Ayra Starr
"Fly Girl" - FLO featuring Missy Elliott
"Hiss" - Megan Thee Stallion
"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét *WINNER
"Saturn" - SZA
"Yeah Glo!" - GloRilla
"American Fiction"
"Bob Marley: One Love"
"Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé"
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
"The Book of Clarence"
"The Color Purple"
"The Equalizer 3"
"The Little Mermaid"
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King *WINNER
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
JaBria McCullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
A'ja Wilson
Angel Reese *WINNER
Coco Gauff
Flau'jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson *WINNER
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
