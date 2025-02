Beware of Pennsylvania Turnpike scam text message

A text messaging scheme asking Pennsylvania drivers to pay outstanding tolls continues to take new forms.

Don't fall victim to the scam targeting drivers in Pennsylvania.

Officials say various new versions have recently surfaced, including one impersonating a collection agency claiming to be authorized to work on behalf of the PA Turnpike.

They say if you receive a message, do not click on the link.

E-ZPass holders and pay-by-plate customers can go to the official PA Turnpike website to check their accounts.