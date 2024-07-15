Similar scams have been reported by other toll agencies across the country, authorities say.

Scammers try to trick drivers into sharing financial information to settle outstanding tolls

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is warning, again, about a scam targeting drivers.

PTC says a smishing scam is being sent to random individuals, aiming to trick them into sharing their personal financial information to settle outstanding toll amounts.

In April, PTC also warned of a similar E-ZPass phishing scam.

The texts purport to be from "Pennsylvania Turnpike Toll Services," and urges people to settle their overdue balances or face additional charges.

"I'm sure if you look at it without thinking, you could potentially look at that like, 'Oh my God, I have to go pay this toll or I'll have to pay this late fee,'" Crispin Havener, a spokesperson with the PA Turnpike, told Action News in April.

Pennsylvania State Police posted one of the scam messages that have gone out so others can be on the lookout. The message mentions an outstanding balance and provides a link to pay it, but officials say the link only leads to a fake PA Turnpike website.

Anyone who receives one of these unsolicited texts, emails or similar messages from PA Turnpike or any other toll agency is advised to not click on the link.

E-ZPass account holders and Toll By Plate customers can safely check their accounts by using approved methods, like the official PA Turnpike E-ZPass website or the PA Toll Pay app.

Officials say similar scams have been reported by toll agencies across the country in recent days.

If you receive a fraudulent text, you can file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.