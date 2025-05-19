'BeWell': Pa. woman designs clothes for patients living with chronic illnesses

EAGLEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Amanda Phillips used her experience fighting Crohn's disease to create a line of adaptive clothes fit for patients like herself.

She left her career in finance to start her small business, 'BeWell.' Through it, she sells shirts fit with discreet zippers to facilitate bloodwork, IVs, ports, breastfeeding, and more.

BeWell has reached patients across the United States and beyond. It has also reached patients nearby, such as nurse and educator Erica Kozachyn, who receives routine infusions.

