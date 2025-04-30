The relaunch will roll out in two phases on May 1 and 15.

Big Lots to reopen 132 stores this May, including 13 in Pennsylvania : See the full list

Discount retail chain Big Lots has announced it will reopen 132 stores next month under new ownership, according to a press release issued Monday.

Thirteen of those stores will be reopening in Pennsylvania.

Variety Wholesalers acquired 219 Big Lots locations out of bankruptcy after the latter filed for Chapter 11 in September 2024. The acquisition deal was finalized in January.

Variety Wholesalers currently operates more than 400 stores across 18 states, with retail brands including Roses Discount Stores, Roses Express, Maxway, and the newly acquired Big Lots locations.

"We're excited to bring an additional 132 Big Lots! locations back to life in May," Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers, said in a statement included in Monday's press release. "The customer response to the newly expanded assortment of fresh inventory and great deals has been overwhelmingly positive. The Big Lots! stores opening in May show our continued commitment to providing the best value to our customers with apparel for the family, everyday needs for the home, kitchen, and pantry plus a huge selection of famous brands. I couldn't be prouder of the dedicated team who made it possible for us to serve these communities again!"

The reopening will take place in two phases, according to the press release, with stores relaunching on May 1 and 15.

The move is part of a four-step "revitalization strategy" that started in April with several earlier store reopenings.

Scroll below to see the full list of locations reopening in May.

Alabama

Athens, Decatur, Dothan, Guntersville, Jasper, Mobile, Northport

Florida

Crystal River, Jacksonville, Marianna, Ormond Beach, Panama City

Georgia

Augusta, Brunswick, Buford, Cornelia, Dallas, Fort Oglethorpe, Marietta, Smyrna, Valdosta, Vidalia, Waycross

Indiana

Jasper

Kentucky

Campbellsville, Danville, Elizabethtown, Glasgow, Hazard, London, Middlesboro, Richmond, Somerset

Michigan

Burton, Flint, Port Huron, Shelby Township, Southgate

Mississippi

Southhaven

North Carolina

Belmont, Burlington, Clemmons, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Elkin, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Greensboro, Greenville, Hickory, Kinston, Lexington, Lincolnton, Mocksville, Mooresville, Mount Airy, Newton, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Selma, Shelby, Southport, Statesville, Wake Forest, Wilkesboro, Wilson

Ohio

Alliance, Boardman, Bridgeport, Columbus, Elyria, Fremont, Grove City, Kettering, Lancaster, New Philadelphia, Reynoldsburg, Toledo, Warren, Wintersville

Pennsylvania

Bloomsburg, Camp Hill, Cleona, Du Bois, Dunmore, East Stroudsburg, Erie, Eynon, Franklin, Lehighton, Lewisburg, Meadville, New Castle

South Carolina

Easley, Greenwood, Lexington, Rock Hill, Seneca, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, West Columbia

Tennessee

Alcoa, Cleveland, Greeneville, Jefferson City, Johnson City, Knoxville, Morristown, Murfreesboro, Rogersville, Sevierville

Virginia

Chesapeake, Chester, Fredericksburg, Front Royal, Martinsville, North Chesterfield, North Prince George, Waynesboro, Winchester, Yorktown

West Virginia

Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Elkins, Fairmont, Martinsburg, Oak Hill, Princeton