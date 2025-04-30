Big Lots to reopen 132 stores this May, including 13 in Pennsylvania : See the full list

The relaunch will roll out in two phases on May 1 and 15.
Discount retail chain Big Lots has announced it will reopen 132 stores next month under new ownership, according to a press release issued Monday.
Thirteen of those stores will be reopening in Pennsylvania.
Variety Wholesalers acquired 219 Big Lots locations out of bankruptcy after the latter filed for Chapter 11 in September 2024. The acquisition deal was finalized in January.
Variety Wholesalers currently operates more than 400 stores across 18 states, with retail brands including Roses Discount Stores, Roses Express, Maxway, and the newly acquired Big Lots locations.
"We're excited to bring an additional 132 Big Lots! locations back to life in May," Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers, said in a statement included in Monday's press release. "The customer response to the newly expanded assortment of fresh inventory and great deals has been overwhelmingly positive. The Big Lots! stores opening in May show our continued commitment to providing the best value to our customers with apparel for the family, everyday needs for the home, kitchen, and pantry plus a huge selection of famous brands. I couldn't be prouder of the dedicated team who made it possible for us to serve these communities again!"
The reopening will take place in two phases, according to the press release, with stores relaunching on May 1 and 15.
The move is part of a four-step "revitalization strategy" that started in April with several earlier store reopenings.
Scroll below to see the full list of locations reopening in May.
Athens, Decatur, Dothan, Guntersville, Jasper, Mobile, Northport
Crystal River, Jacksonville, Marianna, Ormond Beach, Panama City
Augusta, Brunswick, Buford, Cornelia, Dallas, Fort Oglethorpe, Marietta, Smyrna, Valdosta, Vidalia, Waycross
Jasper
Campbellsville, Danville, Elizabethtown, Glasgow, Hazard, London, Middlesboro, Richmond, Somerset
Burton, Flint, Port Huron, Shelby Township, Southgate
Southhaven
Belmont, Burlington, Clemmons, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Elkin, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Greensboro, Greenville, Hickory, Kinston, Lexington, Lincolnton, Mocksville, Mooresville, Mount Airy, Newton, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Selma, Shelby, Southport, Statesville, Wake Forest, Wilkesboro, Wilson
Alliance, Boardman, Bridgeport, Columbus, Elyria, Fremont, Grove City, Kettering, Lancaster, New Philadelphia, Reynoldsburg, Toledo, Warren, Wintersville
Bloomsburg, Camp Hill, Cleona, Du Bois, Dunmore, East Stroudsburg, Erie, Eynon, Franklin, Lehighton, Lewisburg, Meadville, New Castle
Easley, Greenwood, Lexington, Rock Hill, Seneca, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, West Columbia
Alcoa, Cleveland, Greeneville, Jefferson City, Johnson City, Knoxville, Morristown, Murfreesboro, Rogersville, Sevierville
Chesapeake, Chester, Fredericksburg, Front Royal, Martinsville, North Chesterfield, North Prince George, Waynesboro, Winchester, Yorktown
Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Elkins, Fairmont, Martinsburg, Oak Hill, Princeton