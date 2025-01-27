You can make a 'bird call' and leave an energetic and heartfelt message for the team.

Bird calls wanted: How to leave the Eagles an encouraging message on their road to victory

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local tourism officials have a unique way for you to show your support to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Visit Philadelphia is inviting fans to leave phone messages for the Birds on their road to victory.

You can make a "bird call" and leave an energetic and heartfelt message for the whole team, your favorite player, the coaching staff and even your fellow fans.

"Sing, scream, cry, chant. We don't care! We want to hear you in all your Philly fan glory," Visit Philly says on their website.

However, they do also ask that messages are kept PG if you want them to use it.

Visit Philadelphia says they will choose some of their favorite bird calls to include in hype videos and social media posts leading up to the big game in New Orleans.

Be on the lookout for custom Bird Call-branded phones throughout Philadelphia on Monday and Tuesday. All you have to do is pick one up and leave your message!

If you can't make it to one of the locations, you can also call 267-352-4496.

The locations to do that are:



Dilworth Park (outdoors) from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA)

Mayfair Diner (indoors) from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (7373 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA)

Pat's King of Steaks (outdoors) from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (1237 E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA)

Temple University's Student Center (indoors) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (1755 N. 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA)

University of Pennsylvania's Campus Bookstore (indoors) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (3601 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA)

Officials said a roving phone will also be making its way through Center City, along with a small video crew.

For more information, visit the Visit Philadelphia website.