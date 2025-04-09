Injuries reported after crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Bear, New Castle County

Route 896 southbound in Bear, New Castle County, is closed while police investigate the crash

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) -- Injuries have been reported after a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Bear, New Castle County.

Route 896 southbound is closed as officials investigate the crash.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Wednesday on Summit Bridge Road, at Brennan Boulevard, according to Delaware State Police.

Chopper 6 was overhead the scene, where you could see the bus is branded as being from the Appoquinimink School District.

There are injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unclear at this time.

It is also unclear if students were onboard at the time of the crash.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.