Black bear spotted in Mercer County, NJ

WEST WINDSOR TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in two New Jersey townships are warning residents after a black bear was spotted in the area.

The bear was seen in the Market Fair and Canal Pointe area of West Windsor Township, Mercer County.

Officials in nearby Township of Lawrence post on social media that they have also been receiving calls about bear sightings.

Officials are urging residents to not chase or corner the wild animal.

While sightings are not uncommon, police said they can be more active throughout the year since black bears are not "true hibernators."

To help prevent attracting bears, residents are encouraged to secure their garbage.

To report a sighting or damage, you can call the DEP at 1-877-927-6337. Lawrence officials said do not call animal control, as those officers are not equipped to handle bears, and Fish & Wildlife does not respond to routine bear sightings.

