Black box found from medical jet that crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, NTSB says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The cockpit voice recorder, commonly known as a 'black box,' has been recovered from the medical jet that crashed in Northeast Philadelphia.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday evening that the box was found eight feet underground at the site of the impact.

The crash left a crater in the street, but sources tell Action News the black box was in "decent shape."

Black boxes are key pieces of evidence after a plane crash, since they can potentially hold crucial data to help investigators from the NTSB understand what went wrong.

A small medical transport jet carrying a child and her mother along with four other people was in the air for less than a minute before coming down in a fiery crash.

The NTSB also said it has recovered the plane's enhanced ground proximity warning system (EGPWS), which could also contain flight data.

The components will be sent to the NTSB Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in Washington, D.C. for evaluation, officials said.

NTSB investigators have also recovered both engines. Wreckage recovery will continue on Monday, and all of the wreckage will be sent to a secure location in Delaware for further examination.

Investigators also continue to ask that videos or photos of Friday's crash be sent to witness@ntsb.gov to help in the investigation.

Also on Sunday, the NTSB released new video of the scene where the jet hit the ground.

It shows the scale of the crater left behind by the impact. It also shows the scene around the crash, including several burned-out cars.

RAW VIDEO: The NTSB released video on Sunday that shows the site of the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia from the ground and air.

We've also now learned the names of all six people

aboard the medical jet who perished when the plane crashed on Friday evening.

All of the victims on board the plane were from Mexico. The NTSB says Learjet 55 was traveling to Missouri before headed to Mexico when it crashed less than a minute after take-off, causing a massive explosion.

Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales and Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez have been identified as the pilot and co-pilot of the flight.

Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla and Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo were also aboard the plane.

They were traveling with the pediatric patient, 11-year-old Valentina Guzman Murillo, and her mother, 31-year-old Lizaeth Murillo Osuna.

Valentina Guzman Murillo was in Philadelphia to receive care fromShriners Children's Hospital in Philadelphia.

A person inside a car was also killed. That person has not yet been identified.

"Our city continues to mourn their loss and they are in our thoughts and prayers," said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

The city said Sunday the number of people injured rose to 22. Five of those people are still hospitalized, with another three in critical condition.

But local leaders say there could be more victims, so they're urging residents to check on their neighbors.

"If there is somebody who you think may have been in this area, and they're missing and they haven't checked in, and you can't reach them or they live there, call 911," said the city's managing director, Adam Thiel.

He said he joint investigation team consisting of local, state and federal partners remain on the ground to assist people and assess the damage.

A fireball that erupted into the sky after a plane crash on Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia was caught on video.

At least 11 residential properties are impacted.

"They have a lot of processing yet to do of the scene. We have not yet recovered everything we need to recover from the scene," Thiel said.

Some lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard have reopened in the area of the crash, with the roadway expected to be fully reopened by the morning rush on Monday.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said there will be a town hall meeting on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. where residents can get more information. However, the location for that town hall has not yet been determined.