Black Dragon Takeout brings culinary crossover of two cultures

Black Dragon Takeout is a fast-casual spot in West Philly that meshes Black and Chinese cuisines.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chef-owner Kurt Evans of Down North Pizza just opened a fast casual spot in West Philly that might make you look twice.

Black Dragon Takeout serves 'soul food with a Chinese takeout aesthetic'.

He got the idea when he saw a void happening in Black neighborhoods - the staple Chinese food stores were disappearing.

He says he finds that most of the younger generation of these family-owned businesses are choosing not to continue the business.

So Chef Kurt chose to keep the same aesthetic, but change the ingredients and names of the dishes, with Black culture being forward in the food.

The 'collard green eggrolls' are a good example, and instead of General Tso's Chicken, he serves 'General Roscoe's Chicken', in homage to General Roscoe Robinson, Jr. - the first African-American to become a four-star general in the United States Army.

Customers have been lining up before opening, and Chef Kurt intends to continue the concept at other Chinese stores that have closed.