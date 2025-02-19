Black History Month: Honoring local history makers in medicine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Action News continues to celebrate Black History Month, we look at one of the most esteemed medical schools in the country, the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. It's a school with a rich legacy of diversity.

The story includes Dr. Arlene Bennett who, at 91 old, is still seeing patients as a psychiatrist.

"Mostly at this point by telemed, using Zoom and FaceTime," said Bennett.

Taking care of others is what Bennett has done since 1964 when she graduated from the Perelman School of Medicine. She didn't realize at the time that she was making history. Dr. Bennett is the first Black woman to graduate from Penn's medical school. Being a doctor is a dream that began while growing up in West Philadelphia.

"Until I was about 8 or 9 years old, I thought most doctors were women," she said of the role models she saw growing up.

Dr. Bennett was a pediatrician before realizing her true calling was psychiatry. Her goal was to put a focus on underserved African American communities.

"I really felt that I could make a difference," she said.

Her legacy is just one to come out of the Perelman School of Medicine.

"When we talk about diversity and inclusion, we're speaking to all students," said Dr. Horace DeLisser, professor of medicine and associate dean for Diversity and Inclusion at the Perelman School of Medicine.

The medical school's story of diversity began in 1882 with the graduation of Nathan Mossell.

"Nathan Mossell was the first African American to graduate from the school of medicine here at Penn," said DeLisser. "The racism at the time prevented him from continuing his training in the United States."

Mossell went to Europe to complete his residency before returning to Philadelphia where he was a major figure advocating for care -- much like Dr. Helen O. Dickens who was the first Black female professor at the Perelman School of Medicine.

"Dr. Dickens was a leading figure in enabling individuals to have access to care," said DeLisser.

She was a public health advocate who was a trailblazer for women's health from the time she joined Penn's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1956.

"She was very much involved in developing programming that targeted young women, particularly Black women here in the city," said DeLisser.

"For me, it's like seeing trailblazers," said medical student Justin Greisz of seeing a mural featuring DeLisser and Mossell.

Dickens and Mossell's names both live on as houses -- or groups -- within Penn's medical school.

"Here are two individuals that were excellent, and at the same time had tremendous impact," said DeLisser.

"Seeing people who have done this before you who you can look up to, kind of reminds you that you do belong," said Penn medical student Yonatan Babore.

Dr. Bennett hopes the next generation of medical professionals also makes a difference, leaving not just a legacy but a lasting impact.

"Concentrate on knowing yourself and knowing in your heart what you really want," she said.