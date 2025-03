Black Tie Gay Bingo provides life-saving support for those battling AIDS

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a popular game with a twist.

Once organized by AIDS Fund Philly, "Black Tie Gay Bingo" has been dealing out laughs and life-saving support for those battling AIDS in Philadelphia.

The nonprofit shutdown at the end of last year, but the fundraiser is still going strong.

Now, in its 26th year, the organization has handed to the reins to Action Wellness-- ensuring critical support continues.

For more information, visit: https://www.aidsfundphilly.org/gaybingo