Blind student broadcaster provides commentary for Delaware Blue Coats without ever seeing the court

Allan Wylie is a student broadcaster whose voice provides an image of actions that he himself has never seen.

Allan Wylie is a student broadcaster whose voice provides an image of actions that he himself has never seen.

Allan Wylie is a student broadcaster whose voice provides an image of actions that he himself has never seen.

Allan Wylie is a student broadcaster whose voice provides an image of actions that he himself has never seen.

WILMINGTON, Delaware- (WPVI) -- This student broadcaster's voice paints the image of actions that he himself has never seen.

Allan Wylie is defying the odds from Rowan University's Sports Communication and Media programs.

Despite the limitations that may come from his disability, his intellect and passion for the craft has gotten him far.

He is now one of the broadcasters lending his voice to the Delaware Blue Coats basketball team.

Wylie uses his listening skills to provide insightful color commentary of the events on the court.

"Keep fighting. It's not going to be easy. I'm not going to pretend it is easy, but if you show people what you're capable of, the disability is going to mean less and less to them," said Wylie.

For more information on Rowan University's Sports Communication and Media programs, check out their website.

