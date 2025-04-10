Bound body found in shallow grave after fire on South Street in Philadelphia

Investigators say they found a man's body bound in what appeared to be a shallow grave in the basement on South Street in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire at a vacant business on South Street in Philadelphia led to a disturbing discovery.

Investigators say they found a man's body bound in what appeared to be a shallow grave in the basement.

Cell video posted on the Citizen App on Wednesday night shows firefighters responding to a call on the 2200 block of South Street.

Witnesses called police around 7 p.m. to report a fire after smoke filled the Thai restaurant next door to Fuzhou House, a building that has been closed for several years.

The body was found after the fire was placed under control.

"The fire department discovered what they believed to be a body in the basement area," said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Philadelphia police say fire marshals and the ATF are now involved in the investigation.

Katie Brandon, the owner of Greenhouse Salon across the street, said she was shocked. She said she has never seen anyone go in or out of that building.

"Aside from the Philly noises, the occasional gunshot, I've never felt unsafe here," says Brandon.

Residents who live nearby say they're frustrated that the building has stood there dilapidated and abandoned.

"I'm not surprised, it's that kind of place, right?" said Robert Duplessis, a resident of Fitler Square.

The name of the person who was found dead has not been released.

