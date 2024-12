Body found inside refrigerator in wooded area of Cape May County

DENNIS TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Cape May County are investigating after a body was discovered in a refrigerator.

Troopers responded to the Belleplain State Forest in Dennis Township around 3 p.m. Sunday.

There's no word on how long the body had been in the refrigerator or how it got there.

Police have not yet publicly identified the person.