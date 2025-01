Body found in trash can near community center in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A body was found inside a trash can on Thursday morning in West Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was at the scene in the 700 block of N. 47th Street by the Lucien E. Blackwell Community Center.

Police were called there at 9:42 a.m. after the body was discovered.

There was no immediate word on the person's identity.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).