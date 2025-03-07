Body Worlds goes beneath the surface at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A world-renowned exhibit that gives visitors an unprecedented look inside the human body is now open at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute.

When you step inside Body Worlds, you're instantly transported beneath the skin!

The exhibit features real human bodies, preserved through a process called plastination, giving visitors a firsthand look at muscles, organs, and even the nervous system.

Each exhibit is carefully positioned to demonstrate movement, function and even the effects of disease. From a healthy lung next to a smoker's lung, to a body doing a trick on a skateboard, the exhibit makes people think about their own health.

The exhibit is also a teaching tool for students and families, helping them understand how the body works in a way that textbooks simply can't replicate.

Body Worlds runs through Labor Day.

Tickets are available online or at The Franklin Institute.