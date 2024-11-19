Boeing announces plans to lay off roughly 100 employees in Pennsylvania

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- Boeing announced on Tuesday that it plans to lay off over 100 people in Pennsylvania at the start of the new year.

Workers at the Ridley Park facility in Delaware County are among those impacted.

There are also set to be layoffs at the Smithfield and Lemont Furnace facilities.

Boeing says 101 employees will be affected starting January 17.

The layoffs come after a tough year for the company, which has been plagued with plane safety concerns and strikes in some of its plants.