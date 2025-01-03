Boy, 6, dies after being pulled from fire at Ewing Twp. apartment complex

Chopper 6 over fire in Ewing Twp., NJ, on Jan. 2, 2025.

EWING TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- An unresponsive child has died after he was pulled from a multi-unit apartment complex in Ewing Township, according to police.

The blaze broke out around 3 p.m. Thursday at the complex located on Lower Ferry Road.

Police say officers learned about a trapped boy on the fourth floor when they arrived on the scene.

"Officers began evacuating the building and attempted to reach the main apartment on the fourth floor where the fire originated, encountering heavy smoke and flames," police said in a news release.

Responders later found the unresponsive child. He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

A total of 13 police officers, one firefighter and three residents suffered injuries ranging from minor burns to smoke inhalation and exhaustion.

Police have not identified the child who died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.