Boy battling juvenile arthritis introduces Eagles at Super Bowl with Bradley Cooper

You may have seen him in Bradley Cooper's arms when introducing the Eagles at the Super Bowl. That was 9-year-old Declan LeBaron from Doylestown.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Declan LeBaron, who has systemic juvenile arthritis, has spent many days in the hospital watching Eagles games.

Not only did he get invited to the NFC Championship game with the help of Zachery Dereniowski (@mdmotivator on Instagram), but he made it to the Super Bowl with a little surprise from Bradley Cooper.

Cooper presented Declan with tickets to the Super Bowl provided by the NFL. Then, in New Orleans, Cooper invited Declan to introduce the Philadelphia Eagles with him.

Declan's mom, Jillian, says that the 9-year-old is currently in the best health he's had for several years. The family hopes to raise awareness for kids battling juvenile arthritis.

