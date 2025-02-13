24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
21-year-old CHOP patient surprised by visit from Eagles players

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Thursday, February 13, 2025 11:00PM
The Eagles Super Bowl win was a bit sweeter for Emily Gudas, who was paid a visit by Cooper DeJean and Thomas Booker IV at CHOP.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Eagles Super Bowl win was a bit sweeter for 21-year-old patient Emily Gudas from Northeast Philadelphia.

Around 2017-2018, Gudas started having complications that led to a diagnosis Crohn's Disease, amplified pain syndrome, and then Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

She is currently residing at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which offered various activities for patients in the runup to Super Bowl LIX.

One of those was a surprise visit by two Eagles players, Cooper DeJean and Thomas Booker IV.

Gudas put in a good word to DeJean to win the big game on his birthday, which he did in addition to scoring a touchdown.

Watch the video above to see what the special moment meant to Gudas.

