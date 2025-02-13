21-year-old CHOP patient surprised by visit from Eagles players

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Eagles Super Bowl win was a bit sweeter for 21-year-old patient Emily Gudas from Northeast Philadelphia.
Around 2017-2018, Gudas started having complications that led to a diagnosis Crohn's Disease, amplified pain syndrome, and then Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
She is currently residing at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which offered various activities for patients in the runup to Super Bowl LIX.
One of those was a surprise visit by two Eagles players, Cooper DeJean and Thomas Booker IV.
Gudas put in a good word to DeJean to win the big game on his birthday, which he did in addition to scoring a touchdown.
