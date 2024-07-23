South Jersey Boy Scouts back home after IT outage left them stranded in U.S. Virgin Islands

South Jersey Boy Scouts back home after IT outage left them stranded in U.S. Virgin Islands

South Jersey Boy Scouts back home after IT outage left them stranded in U.S. Virgin Islands

South Jersey Boy Scouts back home after IT outage left them stranded in U.S. Virgin Islands

South Jersey Boy Scouts back home after IT outage left them stranded in U.S. Virgin Islands

STRATFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey Boy Scout group is finally back home Monday after a global tech outage left them stranded overseas.

Troop 122 from Stratford, Camden County, traveled to Saint Croix in the Virgin Islands for camp.

But when they were ready to leave last Friday, their flights home were canceled.

The troop returned to their campsite, but they quickly started to run out of supplies and medication.

By Saturday, Spirit Airlines had sent a private flight just to pick up the troop.

Troop leaders say this experience was a lesson of patience and perseverance.