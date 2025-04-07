Watch: Breaking Barriers - Justice and Work

A look at the hurdles that millions of justice-impacted Americans face as they try to navigate the workforce.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An estimated 70 million Americans have been touched by the justice system, through an arrest, conviction, or incarceration. That's one in three adults. And that number is forecast to grow to 100 million by 2030.

The justice-impacted population faces many challenges, including finding good-paying jobs and careers that will lead them to economic stability and prosperity. Outdated systems from static background checks to parole limitations continue to block access to opportunity, but solutions exist.

At a time when employers are having trouble finding enough workers in industries such as health care, construction, and manufacturing, breaking down barriers to workforce opportunities for this often-overlooked population is crucial to not only their economic future but the nation's.

Breaking Barriers: A WorkingNation Special

WorkingNation presents Breaking Barriers: Justice and Work, a look at the hurdles that millions of justice-impacted Americans face as they try to navigate the workforce, and the hiring practices and initiatives that are helping them reenter and thrive, creating economic stability and mobility.

Breaking Barriers features an informative, thoughtful, and hopeful discussion led by journalist Hari Sreenivasan with:

Patricia Blumenauer, CEO, Philadelphia Works

Teresa Hodge, Co-Founder & CEO, Mission Launch

Jerron "Jay" Jordan, Vice President of Community Engagement, REFORM Alliance

Steven Preston. CEO, Goodwill Industries